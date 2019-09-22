Wilmington auto shop gives free oil changes for Dorian donations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Midas Auto and Tires employee Brad Odell has started a Hurricane Dorian donation drive.
The idea is to collect items to light homes like candles and lanterns because many impacted areas are still without power, so he’s calling the drive "Anything That Will Produce Light, Besides The Word.”
“We just want to let the people in Ocracoke know we’re thinking about them down here in Wilmington," said Odell. "Its very upsetting to think that your life could change in just an instant. Your vehicles, your clothes, everything that you cherish would be gone.”
All three Midas locations will be accepting batteries of any size and Plastic totes. Other items include extension cords, battery powered lights and solar powered motion lights.
In exchange for a donation, they’re giving away a free oil change voucher.
Drop off locations include:
4235 Princess Pl Dr, Wilmington, NC 28405
5526 Carolina Beach Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412
4207 Oleander Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.