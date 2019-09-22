‘We come in peace:' Wilmington local attends Alien Stock at Area 51

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Laney High School and CFCC student Chris Diaz said his trip to Area 51 wasn’t something he was planning on. Diaz is a photographer and has been road-tripping to the west coast, stopping at different National Parks along the way. Last minute, he added in a stop at the desert.
“I don’t know too many, personally, who have been to Area 51," said Diaz. "My friends thought it was pretty cool when they heard about it.”
Diaz said he was one of the first to arrive at the scene of Alien Stock as the stages were being set up and saw just under 100 people the opening day. That number quickly grew to over to thousands by the end of the festival.
Instead of storming the military base known for it’s mystery, Diaz made friends with the security guards who protect the gates. Apparently, even security officers told Diaz they’ve never seen anything like this.
“Stuff like this doesn’t happen too often, even the officers said that this is an anomaly for them. Just to have that many officers out there and to beef up like that on security.”
It was an extraterrestrial experience for Diaz who said if he can get over the driving distance, he would definitely attend the festival in Rachel, Nevada again.
"I get to look at my kids and be like, I went to Alien Stock 1. I was at the first Alien stock ever,” said Diaz.
Diaz said he’s not certain E.T. is out there in the cosmos, but he hasn’t ruled it out completely.
“Anything is possible, man, probability and possibility are two different things and possibility means that aliens could be a thing you know?"
