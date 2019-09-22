First Alert Forecast: Sunny and warm start to Fall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! I hope you enjoyed the last weekend of Summer! High pressure is still dominating our weather pattern, meaning, the Carolina blue skies are sticking around with low rain chances!
High temperatures will range in the 80s through the rest of the week, gradually increasing to the upper 80s by the end of the week. Lows reaching the near 70 mark by midweek. Dew point temperatures will increase as well, making it a bit more humid, but nothing overwhelming!
In the Tropics, a new tropical storm in Karen formed overnight. It’s siting off the Venezuelan coast. It’s not likely to strengthen much in the next couple of days but by midweek, conditions are looking more favorable as it encounters a lower shear environment. Tropical Storm Jerry continues to churn as it moves northeast of the Bahamas. The storm is expected to remain a Tropical Storm based on the latest modeling runs, but should still hook north before reaching North America. You can trust that we’ll stay on top of both of these track. Also of note, we could have a third tropical storm or depression, off the coast of Africa later today as a wave shows better organization. It would get the name Lorenzo should it do so. You can read more about what’s happening in the Tropics here.
Catch your planning forecast for the next seven days below, and remember, you can take the planning forecast out to day ten for your specific location via the WECT First Alert Weather App.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.