First Alert Forecast: Sunny and warm start to Fall

In the Tropics, a new tropical storm in Karen formed overnight. It’s siting off the Venezuelan coast. It’s not likely to strengthen much in the next couple of days but by midweek, conditions are looking more favorable as it encounters a lower shear environment. Tropical Storm Jerry continues to churn as it moves northeast of the Bahamas. The storm is expected to remain a Tropical Storm based on the latest modeling runs, but should still hook north before reaching North America. You can trust that we’ll stay on top of both of these track. Also of note, we could have a third tropical storm or depression, off the coast of Africa later today as a wave shows better organization. It would get the name Lorenzo should it do so. You can read more about what’s happening in the Tropics here.