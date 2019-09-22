First Alert Forecast: sunny Sunday in store, warmer temperatures returning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! I hope you’re enjoying your weekend so far! High pressure is still dominating our weather pattern, meaning, the Carolina blue skies are sticking around with low rain chances!
High temperatures will get into the low to mid 80s this afternoon with lows dipping into the mid to lower 60s. Temperatures will gradually start to increase through the week, with highs getting back into the upper 80s to around 90 closer inland.
In the Tropics, Tropical Storm Jerry continues to churn as it moves northeast of the Bahamas. The storm is expected to remain a Tropical Storm based on the latest modeling runs, but should still hook north before reaching North America. You can trust that we’ll stay on top of its track. There’s some interest in areas south of Hispaniola, the Central Atlantic, and off the coast of Africa in the coming days as a tropical wave is expected to develop during the next week. You can read more about what’s happening in the Tropics here.
Catch your planning forecast for the next seven days below, and remember, you can take the planning forecast out to day ten for your specific location via the WECT First Alert Weather App.
