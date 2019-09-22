First Alert Forecast: sunny Sunday in store, warmer temperatures returning

In the Tropics, Tropical Storm Jerry continues to churn as it moves northeast of the Bahamas. The storm is expected to remain a Tropical Storm based on the latest modeling runs, but should still hook north before reaching North America. You can trust that we’ll stay on top of its track. There’s some interest in areas south of Hispaniola, the Central Atlantic, and off the coast of Africa in the coming days as a tropical wave is expected to develop during the next week. You can read more about what’s happening in the Tropics here.