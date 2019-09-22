Carolina Beach making big changes on Hamlet Avenue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The town of Carolina Beach will begin demolition of the restrooms at the Hamlet Avenue beach access Monday.
Leaders say construction of the new ocean rescue station at Hamlet Ave. is on track to begin in November.
According to town documents, the plan is to replace the current structure with a new 4,500 square foot building to house an office, staff locker rooms, storage, public restrooms and outdoor showers. The project is expected to be completed before April 30, 2020.
Parking will be limited due to the restroom demolition and the entire lot will close Monday, September 30, through Wednesday, October 2. Additional parking will be available in the town lot nearby at 102 Hamlet Avenue.
The lot will completely shut down from November to May of 2020 while crews work on the ocean rescue facility.
Anyone with questions about the project is asked to contact the project manager at (910) 458-0786, or at ben.meister@carolinabeach.org.
