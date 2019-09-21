Yard sales September 21

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -
New Hanover County
8 a.m. - ?
810 Cape Fear Boulevard, Carolina Beach
Queen headboard with metal rails, rug 5 x 7, Wood headboard and foot boards only- no rails-slats- wood could be used for other projects or hang headboard on wall, house ware items, toaster oven, cooking pans, paintings, pictures, men’s clothes med-large, boy’s clothes small-med- ladies suits for work size 6- ladies clothes- small-med-large- Jeans- size 6, decorative pillows, vases, dish sets one set is Christmas, Dolls, Christmas Items- pre-lighted Christmas tree-new
8 a.m.- 2 p.m.
3722 Shipyard Boulevard, Wilmington - Pine Valley United Methodist Church Activity Center
Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Annual Yard Sale. Clothes to Furniture and everything in between. Lunch will be available, consisting of homemade barbecue sandwiches, chips and a drink for 5.00. Home baked goods will also be available. All proceeds go to help provide for Christmas projects.
Brunswick County
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
104 Hwy 87 East in Riegelwood - Wesley United Methodist Church
Sale items include furniture, tools, clothing, toys, pots, pans, and decorative items.
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
6460 Carrick Bend Trail SW, Ocean Isle Beach - The Cottages at Ocean Isle Beach
Household and yard decor, furniture, accessories and Christmas items
Pender County
9 a.m. - ?
155 Brewington Drive, Burgaw
7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
102 Royal Oak Drive, Hampstead
Tools, Tool Boxes, Car Parts, Luggage, Furniture and more!
