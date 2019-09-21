‘We will not yield’: Wilmington group says elected officials need to be held accountable

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Women Organization for Wilmington held a rally Saturday that aimed to hold local and state leaders accountable for their actions that affect all community members.
“Let our representatives and other people know that we’re speaking out," said Carol Caffrey, organizer of the rally. “We want change and we’re not going to quit unless we get change.”
The rally isn’t just going on in the Port City-- this is a national call to action from voters to the governments that lead them. Over 60 marches were expected to take place across the U.S. and other countries. Washington was expected to see over 100,000 people protesting for their voice to be heard.
In Wilmington, residents who joined the rally expressed concern over the voting of the state budget in the House of Representatives, as well as the potential sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center. As county commissioners move forward with looking at potential buyers, there’s been backlash this week over transparency.
“We want our hospital, we want all the employees of the hospital to have a job," said Caffrey. "We want care for all people, we don’t want just care for rich people, we want something for everybody.”
Among the leaders who spoke at the event were state House representative Deb Butler, Mayor Bill Saffo and County Commissioner Rob Zapple.
Rally participants said as long as leaders continue to have agendas that do not coincide with what the public wants, they will continue to speak out until a change is made.
