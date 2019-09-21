Ryan Nyquist: BMX Freestyle champ enjoying the ride as Head Coach of U.S. Olympic team (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

Nyquist remembers the X Games influence because he lived it as a young rider new to the professional ranks. Nyquist was fresh out of high school when he made his debut in the 1997 games, winning a Bronze Medal in the BMX Dirt events. He won the first of his four Gold Medals three years later, also in BMX Dirt, while also winning Bronze in BMX Street. He swept both golds in 2003, and also won the 2004 ESPY Award for Best Action Sports Athlete. His world championships came in 2007 and 2009, in the AST Dew Tour BMX Dirt Dew Cup, and 2013 in the AST Dew Tour Park Dew Cup. Nyquist has continued to compete and find success against the best riders in the world. He says the knowledge he gained in competition will help him as a coach.