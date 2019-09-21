Portion of US 17 in New Hanover County closing for traffic shift

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The N.C. DOT plans to close a section of U.S. 17 in New Hanover County in one direction for about eight weeks.
Beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, the southbound lanes of Military Cutoff Road will be closed between Gordon Road and Station Road.
During this closure, transportation crews will be able to safely shift the southbound lanes of the road to allow utility work for the Arboretum West Development, a mixed-use community that will include apartments, town homes and commercial space.
Road work is expected to be complete by November 20
No detour route will be provided during this period.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.