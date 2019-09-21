People at two Duplin County schools possibly exposed to TB

DUPLIN COUNTY, NC (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina school system says some people at two of its schools may have been exposed to someone with tuberculosis.
Duplin County Schools says this exposure is likely limited to a very small number of people.
The two schools involved are Wallace Elementary School and Wallace Rose Hill High School.
The school system says it's working closely with the county health department and North Carolina Health Services to contact those people who may have been exposed to ensure they receive testing and treatment.
Duplin County says the vast majority of employees and students at the two schools will not be contacted as they do not need any testing or treatement.
TB is a diseases that usually develops over weeks to months, and officials say it is completely curable with treatment.
Information from the Duplin County Health Department:
TB is a disease that often affects the lungs. People who are sick with TB often have one or more of the following symptoms:
o Cough lasting over 3 weeks
o Coughing up blood
o Fever
o Profuse sweating at night, often soaking the bed sheets
o Unintentional weight loss
o Poor appetite
o Chest pain or discomfort
o Difficulty breathing
● However, all of these symptoms can be caused by many other diseases besides TB
● TB is transmitted when a sick person coughs, sneezes, or speaks. The germs are expelled into the air, and if a nearby person breathes them in, that person can become infected with TB.
● TB is killed relatively quickly by sunlight, so usually transmission occurs indoors
● TB infection is diagnosed by either a TB skin test or a blood test.
o For the TB skin test, a small amount of liquid is injected under the skin of the arm. A healthcare worker examines this arm 2-3 days later. If the area where the liquid was injected swells up, this indicates that the person has been exposed to the TB germ at some point during her/his lifetime.o The blood test requires a single blood draw, and tests whether the person's immune system recognizes the TB germ.o A positive TB skin test or blood test does not mean that a person is sick with TB.
● It can take up to 2 months after exposure for the TB skin test or blood test to turn positive. Standard procedure is to test exposed persons at the time that the exposure is discovered, and then to repeat the same test 2 months or more later if it is negative the first time.
● Once a person has been exposed to TB and has a positive TB skin test or blood test, that person has TB infection and may become ill with TB disease in the future. The risk of becoming ill depends on that person’s immune system; persons with weak immune systems are more likely to become ill with TB disease than persons with normal immune systems.
● For a person with a positive TB skin test or blood test (TB infection) and a normal immune system, there is about a 5% risk of becoming sick with TB disease during the first 2 years after exposure. There is an additional 5% risk to become sick with TB disease at some point later in life, more than 2 years after the initial exposure. A person can become sick with TB disease 20 or more years after an exposure occurs.
● One can reduce the risk of becoming sick with TB disease in the future by taking medicine. The standard course of medicine is one pill every day for 9 months, and this reduces the risk to get sick in the future by about 80%.
● People who are sick with TB disease can be cured with medicines almost 100% of the time.
