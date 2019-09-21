People at two Duplin County schools possibly exposed to TB

o For the TB skin test, a small amount of liquid is injected under the skin of the arm. A healthcare worker examines this arm 2-3 days later. If the area where the liquid was injected swells up, this indicates that the person has been exposed to the TB germ at some point during her/his lifetime.o The blood test requires a single blood draw, and tests whether the person's immune system recognizes the TB germ.o A positive TB skin test or blood test does not mean that a person is sick with TB.