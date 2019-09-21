Over 600 athletes lace up for the the Wrightsville Beach triathlon

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - More than 600 athletes put on their gear to compete in the 40th anniversary YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon.
The YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon is the oldest sprint triathlon in the United States. Believe it or not, It was started in 1979, the year after the KONA IRONMAN in Hawaii.
The race started at the Blockade Runner Hotel with a 1,350-yard swim in the channel system between Wrightsville Beach and the mainland. After that followed a 12-mile bike and a 5k run.
The triathlon finished up in front of the police station with an after party that offered free wine and beer tastings.
