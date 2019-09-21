North Stanly HS football game canceled due to safety concerns amid cheerleading probation debate

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say the Friday night football game that was scheduled for North Stanly High School has been canceled due to security concerns amid debate surrounding the recent probation of cheerleaders at the school.
According to a tweet from Stanly County Schools, the school district says they have been notified of additional information that could compromise safety measures in place for sporting events.
“Safety is our first concern,” the tweet from the school district read.
The decision comes amid controversy surrounding the probation of cheerleaders at North Stanly High School after photos made the rounds on social media of the girls posing with a TRUMP 2020 sign during a Friday night football game. They are still allowed to cheer, but have been put on notice to discontinue this type of behavior by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.
An event was planned to support the cheerleaders where the public was invited to join to wave flags across from the school Friday night before the now-canceled game. The event was reportedly planned as a peaceful demonstration and is scheduled to take place across from the school at 6 p.m. on Friday.
School officials did not say what “additional information” led to this decision or if it had anything to do with the event.
Superintendent Dr. Jeff James provided a statement regarding the decision Friday afternoon.
“The events earlier today with a potential threat against the school, eventually being deemed unsubstantiated and some additional information protected by federal guidelines came to our attention. We could not afford to have our students, staff or community be in harm’s way,” Dr. James said.
Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco said he was informed by the superintendent that the school’s football game would be cancelled for Friday night. He said he does not know what the security concern stems from.
Sheriff Crisco added that he will have security at the school from across the county, and from Cabarrus County, for Friday night’s event in support of the school’s cheerleaders.
No further information was provided regarding the cancellation of Friday night’s game.
