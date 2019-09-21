Masters of Ring Entertainment to hold charity show Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Masters of Ring Entertainment (MORE) may not hold wrestling events frequently, but when they do you can find family-friendly fun and a cavalcade of A-List stars from pro-wrestling’s past, present and future.
Saturday, “Masters of Ring 1” will be held from 7-9 p.m. at the Duplin County Events center in Kenansville. This is the company’s first wrestling show since 2016.
Founder and Promoter Bambi Weavil started MORE in 2015 and says this is the biggest event to-date for the company. A life-long fan of wrestling,
Among the many marquee matches lined up includes the crowning of the first Masters of Ring Women’s Champion. Former WWE Stars Melina Perez and Lisa Marie Varon, known as Victoria in the WWE, will compete in one-on-one action for only the second time ever.
In the men’s division, MORE Heavyweight Champion, James Storm, will compete in a triple threat match against fellow former Impact Wrestling star Brian Cage and “Mr. No Days Off” Fred Rosser, formerly WWE’s “Darren Young”.
WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn will take on AEW’s Shawn Spears for the first time ever, as will former WWE star Chavo Guerrero, against Former Impact Wrestling star, Eli Drake.
Other high-profile matches include WWE Stars TJ Perkins and Ken Anderson, known as Mr. Kennedy in WWE. A battle of ECW greats in Former ECW Champion Shane Douglas, managed by Francine will take on Stevie Richards.
A Invitational Battle Royal will pit 13 independent wrestlers against each other, with the objective to eliminate the other competitors over the top rope. The winner of the match will go on to face Victor Andrews and Bu Du Kao in a triple threat match later in the evening.
Other stars scheduled to appear include
- WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zybyszko
- MLW Star Salina De La Renta
- Former WWE star Terri Runnels
- Former ECW star Stephen Deangelis
Some of the proceeds from the show will benefit Fishin’ With Special Friends of Wilmington, a national non-profit that provides special fishing events for kids, adults with special needs and their families. It’s a charity that hits home with Weavil, and her family.
A Pre-show Meet and Greet will take place from 4-6 p.m. An event ticket must be purchased in order to attend. General admission tickets start at 15 dollars and can be purchased on-line and at the door. First responders, inlcuding police, Fire and EMTs, can get $5 off with promo code “THANKYOU”.
