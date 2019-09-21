‘Love Letters’ to bring together Ryan O’Neal, Ali MacGraw, Sheryl Lee and Judd Nelson

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some of Hollywoods biggest icons will share the spotlight next month at UNCW for AR Gurney’s Love Letters.
Ryan O’Neal and Ali MacGraw, who played lovers in the classic film Love Story, reunite for Love Letters on Sat. Oct., 5.
Sheryl Lee, who played Laura Palmer on the cult classic Twin Peaks, and Judd Nelson, the Brat Pack alum who starred in The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo’s Fire, will star in the show on Sat., Oct. 12.
Both performances are at UNCW’S Kenan Auditorium.
Director Ted Weiant created the internationally acclaimed Los Angeles production of A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters starring more than 250 celebrity couples including Mel Gibson, Sissy Spacek, Carol Burnett, Luke Perry, Tom Selleck and Diahann Carroll.
The show follows 50 years of letters between a woman and her childhood-friend-turned-love-interest.
Tickets are available here or call 800-732-3643.
