Free admission to Cape Fear Museum on Saturday for Museum Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Admission into the Cape Fear Museum of History and Science is free on Saturday for Museum Day.
The Smithsonian Magazine is hosting the 15th Annual Museum Day to help celebrate inclusion and curiosity in museums across the country.
Tickets will cost nothing on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Cape Fear Museum. You must download tickets and then present them at the museum to gain free entry.
The museum is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and is located at 814 Market Street in Wilmington.
Last year, over 450,000 tickets were downloaded on for Museum Day and this year is expected to be bigger than ever.
For more information on Museum Day, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.