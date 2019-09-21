First Alert Forecast: temperatures trend warmer this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Thanks for checking in to your First Alert Forecast on another cool morning. High pressure remains strong and rain chances will be near zero once again, leaving us with mainly sunny skies. Another cool start to the morning will give way to temperatures in the lower to middle 80s Saturday and Sunday. Overnight, temperatures will function in the lower 60s as a rule, with some upper 50s sparsely mixing in farther inland. Middle 60s return just in time for the first few days of the new season.