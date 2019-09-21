First Alert Forecast: temperatures trend warmer this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Thanks for checking in to your First Alert Forecast on another cool morning. High pressure remains strong and rain chances will be near zero once again, leaving us with mainly sunny skies. Another cool start to the morning will give way to temperatures in the lower to middle 80s Saturday and Sunday. Overnight, temperatures will function in the lower 60s as a rule, with some upper 50s sparsely mixing in farther inland. Middle 60s return just in time for the first few days of the new season.
I want to make quick mention to exercise caution if your plans take you to the beach. Choppy waters and rip currents stemming from Humberto continue to be an issue and likely will through part of the weekend. Better safe, than sorry.
In the Tropics, Hurricane Jerry continues to churn as it moves northeast of the Bahamas this weekend. The storm is expected to fluctuate in intensity, but should also hook north before reaching North America, but you can trust that we’ll stay on top of its track. There’s some interest in areas south of Hispaniola and the Central Atlantic. Additionaly al eyes are on the coast of Africa in the coming days as a tropical wave is expected to develop next week. You can read more about what’s happening in the Tropics here.
Catch your planning forecast for the next seven days below, and remember, you can take the planning forecast out to day ten for your specific location via the WECT First Alert Weather App.
