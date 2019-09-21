First Alert Forecast: sunny skies, warmer temperatures returning

In the Tropics, Tropical Storm Jerry continues to churn as it moves northeast of the Bahamas this weekend. The storm is expected to fluctuate in intensity, but should also hook north before reaching North America, but you can trust that we’ll stay on top of its track. There’s some interest in areas south of Hispaniola and the Central Atlantic. Additionally, we’re keeping our eyes are on the coast of Africa in the coming days as a tropical wave is expected to develop next week. You can read more about what’s happening in the Tropics here.