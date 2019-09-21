First Alert Forecast: sunny skies, warmer temperatures returning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! I hope you’re enjoying your weekend so far! High pressure still dominating our weather pattern, meaning, the Carolina blue skies are sticking around with low rain chances!
High temperatures will get into the low to mid 80s to end out the weekend with lows dipping into the mid to lower 60s. Temperatures will gradually start to increase through next week, highs getting back into the upper 80s to around 90 closer inland.
In the Tropics, Tropical Storm Jerry continues to churn as it moves northeast of the Bahamas this weekend. The storm is expected to fluctuate in intensity, but should also hook north before reaching North America, but you can trust that we’ll stay on top of its track. There’s some interest in areas south of Hispaniola and the Central Atlantic. Additionally, we’re keeping our eyes are on the coast of Africa in the coming days as a tropical wave is expected to develop next week. You can read more about what’s happening in the Tropics here.
Catch your planning forecast for the next seven days below, and remember, you can take the planning forecast out to day ten for your specific location via the WECT First Alert Weather App.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.