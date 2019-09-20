“You’re never too young to start a business”: Southport-Oak Island Chamber of Commerce hosts Youth Business Fair

SOUTHPORT-OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport-Oak Island Chamber of Commerce is hosting the first-ever Youth Business Fair in November.
The Youth Business Fair gives local kids a chance to create a product or a service, develop a brand, and then market and sell it at the fair.
“It’s all about the youth and their businesses,” said Karen Sphar, the Executive Vice President of the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s not about selling to the youth, it’s the youth selling their products and services to the general public.”
The youths will run booths, without adult assistance, ensuring they practice skills necessary for professional and personal growth like creative and critical thinking, math, and communication skills.
Applications to participate in the Youth Business Fair are due on Friday, Sept. 20. There is no fee to apply. There will be up to 36 applicants accepted.
There will be two workshops for participants: one on Monday, Sept. 23 and another on Monday, Nov. 4 both from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Southport-Oak Island Chamber of Commerce.
“We’re going to have some seminars for them so we can teach them some of the aspects of how to price things and how you display things," said Sphar. "Just give them a really good leg up. We just want to encourage all those young entrepreneurs to come and sell their wares.”
The Youth Business Fair is on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Brunswick Community College’s Southport Center located at 705 North Lord Street.
“Support them,” said Sphar. “Come out. You can buy some of their wares. You’ve got some tie-dye shirts. You’ve got grilled cheese sandwiches. You’ve got dog treats. I mean, these kids are doing some wonderful things. Jewelry and just art. So come out and support them.”
For rules, FAQs and more information on the Youth Business Fair, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.