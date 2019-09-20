Topsail Elementary students give assist on basketball court to classmate in wheelchair

Topsail students play basketball with classmate in wheelchair (Source: Topsail Elementary School)
By WECT Staff | September 20, 2019 at 11:50 AM EDT - Updated September 20 at 11:50 AM

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - A special moment between students at Topsail Elementary School was captured on video by a teacher this week.

Third-grade student Francis Veras-Espinal is in Topsail Elementary’s adaptive Exceptional Children’s program and has the same recess time as the school’s fifth graders.

Several fifth graders were playing basketball and added Veras-Espinal, who is in a wheelchair, to the game.

In the video, Veras-Espinal can be seen delivering a perfect bounce pass to a classmate, who dunks the ball. The students then be be seen celebrating around Veras-Espinal.

Some lessons can’t be taught in a classroom...

Posted by Topsail Elementary School on Thursday, September 19, 2019

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.