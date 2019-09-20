Topsail Elementary students give assist on basketball court to classmate in wheelchair

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - A special moment between students at Topsail Elementary School was captured on video by a teacher this week.
Third-grade student Francis Veras-Espinal is in Topsail Elementary’s adaptive Exceptional Children’s program and has the same recess time as the school’s fifth graders.
Several fifth graders were playing basketball and added Veras-Espinal, who is in a wheelchair, to the game.
In the video, Veras-Espinal can be seen delivering a perfect bounce pass to a classmate, who dunks the ball. The students then be be seen celebrating around Veras-Espinal.
