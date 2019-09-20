Sunset Beach police looking for man whose boat allegedly damaged bank awning

By WECT Staff | September 20, 2019 at 6:54 AM EDT - Updated September 20 at 6:54 AM

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Police in Sunset Beach are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly damaged a bank’s awning while pulling a boat.

According to a Facebook post form the Sunset Beach Police Department, a man driving a Range Rover and pulling a large boat struck the awning at the BB&T location on Seaside Road before the bank had opened.

Police say the man fled the scene without reporting the incident.

Surveillance photos show the man exiting the vehicle and apparently looking up at the damaged awning.

Police say he left the scene before making a transaction at the ATM.

