Pender Co. Animal Shelter under quarantine due to Parvo

PENDER COUNTY N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Animal Shelter is under quarantine due to Parvo, a highly contagious and sometimes deadly virus.
The shelter became exposed when puppies were brought in from unvaccinated mothers.
Officials recommend anyone who adopted a dog from the shelter Wednesday or Thursday to take the pet to the vet immediately.
The shelter will remain under quarantine for 14 days. Dogs cannot be visited in the shelter until Oct. 3.
This doesn’t mean all the animals have Parvo but they have been exposed to it.
