New Hanover football putting perfect record on the line Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover High School football team will put its perfect record on the line when they host Jack Britt Friday night at Legion Stadium at 7 p.m.
New Hanover (3-0) has wins over West Carteret, Eastern Wayne, and Northside-Jacksonville.
The Wildcats might be undefeated but first-year head coach Dylan Dimock knows his team has plenty to improve on.
“We have to clean up a lot of things and polish a lot of things,” said Dimock. “Our tackling we are good at it but we can be better at it. But it’s little details. It’s the little things if you are going to play deep in the playoff you have to get good at.”
The Buccaneers (3-0) come into Legion stadium with wins over South View, Terry Sanford, and Pine Forest.
