Medal of Honor recipient, Dakota Meyer, to speak at Coastal Horizons’ annual luncheon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sergeant Dakota Meyer, a recipient of the nation’s highest military honor, will be the keynote speaker at Coastal Horizons’ annual luncheon.
Meyer is the second-youngest living Medal of Honor recipient. The U.S. Marine Corps veteran was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Battle of Ganjgal on September 8, 2009 in Afghanistan.
Meyer will address his courage, motivation and believing in yourself. He will also address his personal battle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD. A year after the Battle of Ganjgal, Meyer attempted to commit suicide.
Meyer also gained national attention as the son-in law of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin. Meyer was married to Palin’s daughter, Bristol, but the two divorced in 2018.
Coastal Horizons’ luncheon will be held Wednesday, October 2 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Wilmington Convention Center.
Tickets are still available.
