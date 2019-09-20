Man killed in motorcycle crash Thursday morning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday morning.
According to a news release, officers responded around 6:50 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Eagles Nest Road and Osprey Lane, where they found the body of 39-year-old Robert Joseph Lane.
Investigators believe that Lane was traveling east on Eagles Lane and, at some point during the night, he missed the curve and ran off the right side of the road into a front yard. He was ejected off the motorcycle and thrown through a wooden fence, likely hitting a tree on the other side.
The owners of the home where the crash occurred were not at the residence at the time of the incident and neighbors discovered Lane’s body Thursday morning.
No other details have been released.
