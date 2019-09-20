Law enforcement search for suspect along Carolina Beach Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who is accused of hitting several law enforcement vehicles in Wilmington.
According to Lt. Jerry Brewer, deputies were initially responding to a call for a domestic dispute, when a male suspect allegedly stole a car from a female and drove off. Law enforcement attempted to stop the suspect along Carolina Beach Road.
Brewer says the driver hit several law enforcement vehicles, before eventually taking off on foot in the 6400 block of Carolina Beach Rd.
No injuries were reported.
Several viewers contacted WECT, reporting a large deputy presence in the area.
We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.
