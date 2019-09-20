Keep moving, cars! Park(ing) day redesigned parking spaces to advocate for more public parks

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Parking spaces were transformed into small, public parks on Friday, as part of the international event known as PARK(ing) Day.
In downtown Wilmington, artists, activists, planners, businesses and creative citizens took over metered parking spots to promote green and pedestrian-friendly urban spaces.
The event, on Friday, Sept. 20, was celebrated in Wilmington for the sixth time.
This year’s PARK(ing) Day included 20 interactive parks and displays.
Wilmington Downtown Incorporated (WDI) is sponsored the event.
“PARK(ing) Day provides a creative way to re-image space dedicated to cars to instead focus on people,” said Ed Wolverton, WDI’s President. “This will feature a variety of local organizations and businesses and the displays are sure to be interesting for Downtown workers, shoppers, residents and visitors,” he said.
According to a press release from WDI, PARK(ing) Day was founded in 2005 by Rebar, a San Francisco art and design studio, to advocate for more open, public space.
For more information about the movement, visit http://www.parkingday.org
