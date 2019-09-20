Is New Hanover County Schools considering eliminating year-round schools?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with the New Hanover County school system are considering whether or not to eliminate year-round schools in the district.
Graham Elmore, principal at Codington Elementary School, sent an email to teachers and staff on Friday morning stating “New Hanover County Schools is proposing a change to the district’s school calendar for the 2020-2021 school year for all schools. The goal being to have all schools follow the same schedule.”
Elmore also added that Codington is being considered for an unspecified immersion program that would allow Codington “to remain a school of choice.” The immersion program could possibly begin with the incoming Kindergarten class in the 2021-2022 school year, according to the email.
In Elmore’s initial email, he solicited feedback from teachers and staff about the possible schedule change. A copy of the email appeared to be forwarded to parents, asking for their feedback as well.
Around 4:30 p.m., Elmore sent a follow-up email to teachers and staff stating “I was just informed that based on the feedback we have received, it will be recommended to the District Calendar Committee at their next meeting to allow these schools to maintain their current calendar and not move to the new proposed calendar.”
Codington Elementary, Eaton Elementary, and Sunset Park Elementary are the only year-round schools in New Hanover County.
