Free concerts at Wrightsville Beach Brewery to benefit Hurricane Dorian survivors in the Bahamas

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three reggae bands will perform at Wrightsville Beach Brewery Sunday, September 22 as part of a fundraiser for Hurricane Dorian survivors in the Bahamas.
The benefit will feature Foundation Stone Reggae , DHIM Reggae Band, and Amani Smith with The Give Thanks Band.
Kimberly McLaughlin-Smith, also known from Reggae Redemption with the Night Nurse on Coastal Carolina Modern Rock is one of the organizers of the event that takes place Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. She said during an interview on WECT News at 5 that the backdrop of her radio broadcast and the need in the Bahamas was a perfect blend.
“The culture that I have supported and virtually been an ambassador of for the past 25 years is why I felt the need to do this and to call on community partners like Wrightsville Beach Brewery who always steps to the table when they are needed and people are in need,” McLaughlin-Smith says. “It's going to be a really good time for a really good cause.”
McLaughlin-Smith says this will likely be the first of several other relief concerts.
“This will not be the last effort, it’s just the first,” she says.
