First Alert Forecast: despite the cool start, temperatures trend warmer heading into the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on a Friday, and thanks for checking in to your First Alert Forecast on another cool morning. High pressure remains one of the highlights of the forecast heading into the weekend. Rain chances will be squashed once again, mainly sunny skies. Cool, Canadian air will bring us an early, but brief taste of Autumn, with forecast highs in the upper 70s to near 80 Friday and lower to middle 80s through the weekend. Overnight, temperatures will function in the 50s and 60s to close the week, and rebound to the more seasonal middle 60s just in time for the first days of the new season. I want to make quick mention to exercise caution if your plans take you to the beach. Choppy waters and rip currents stemming from Humberto continue to be an issue and likely will through part of the weekend. Better safe, than sorry.