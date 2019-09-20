WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of vendors will set up shop in downtown Wilmington as part of the American Craft Walk Wilmington.
The 2019 craft walk will run along Front Street from Orange Street in the south end of downtown up to Walnut Street on Sat., Sept. 21.
Artists will sell jewelry, pottery, fiber, visual, photography, glass, sculptures and more.
According to Joan Loch, who organizes the event, some of the artists and craftsmen will donate their profits to help victims of Hurricane Dorian in Okracoke.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.