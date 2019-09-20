Craving Privacy: Unique Property in Pender County boasts 120 acres

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Southeastern North Carolina is growing leaps and bounds. It seems like the region's getting more and more crowded by the day. If you're looking for an oasis to call you own, there's a 120 acre property that may fit the bill in Rocky Point, North Carolina.
“If you crave a little privacy; you’ve got it” says Kathleen Baylies, with Just for Buyers Realty. Baylies showcases properties on WECT considered unique in some way, or properties considered “best buys” in today’s tight market. Her company does not represent or list any of the properties showcased on WECT, on Friday evening and Saturday morning.
“Forget saving the best for last” says Baylies. “As soon as you arrive on this property you’re greeted by this gorgeous 15 acre private lake”
The home is located at 1055 Cheshire Road, Rocky Point, NC
Built in 2003
4 beds, 3.5 baths
120 acres
$1,950.000
“The outside of this custom home could easily be mistaken as a mountainside resort” says Baylies. “But it’s not. It’s in Rocky Point, barely 20 minutes from Wilmington, in Pender County.”
The home features a stacked stone fireplace, a chef’s kitchen, roomy master suite, a 10 x 15, custom closet, in-ground pool and hot tub.
"Of course, a property with this much space is going to require a fair amount of maintenance, but for many it's worth the effort to have your own private paradise." says Baylies. "For horse lovers, there's plenty of room as well.
For more information about his property, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.