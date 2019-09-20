A closer look at transparency concerns with possible NHRMC sale

“I have some concerns about the commissioners meeting in serial meetings,” Jones said. “The principle behind the open meetings law is that business should be conducted in public, and so when the attitude becomes ‘We need to meet in groups of one or two with the people providing us information so we can have a basis to make our decision when we finally unveil to the public,’ to me that sounds like you’re coming to some conclusion, at least as an individual, before you ever engage in public discussion.”