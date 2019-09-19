River Place developer submits $90M ‘Gateway’ project for downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A $90 million project could transform the northern part of downtown Wilmington.
Back in May, the Wilmington City Council approved a resolution that started the process of turning four parcels on the north side of downtown — known as the “Gateway Site” — into an official welcome mat for the Port City.
The resolution authorized a Request For Proposal process for a mixed-use development.
East West Partners, a Chapel Hill-based development firm, submitted the only proposal for the site, located along North Third Street.
The plans call for a 194-unit residential building, a six-story office building with a 100,000 square feet of space, 17,000-square-feet of retail space, a 31,000-square-foot grocery store, and an 8-story, 150-room hotel with a visitors center.
Five percent of the housing is expected to fall into the affordable housing category. The plans also note that the proposed development would bring in the area’s only full sized grocery store.
East West Partners is already involved in the River Place project in downtown Wilmington.
Developers had until Aug. 30 to submit their proposals to the city. City council plans to consider the proposal on October 1.
