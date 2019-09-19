New Hanover Co. man sentenced to 14 years in prison on drug charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who was arrested in a joint investigation by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI’s Coastal Criminal Enterprise Task Force is heading to prison.
Anthony Williams, 36, was sentenced to 168 months in prison and five years of probation this week.
On Jan. 15, 2018, Williams pleaded guilty to:
- conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine
- possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of Crack Cocaine and 5 kilograms or more of cocaine
- possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime
Williams was arrested in June 2017.
New Hanover Sheriff’s Office was wrapping up a months-long drug investigation on June 6, 2017, which led them into Brunswick County.
After contacting the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, authorities raided a home in the 9000 block of Olde Towne Wynde in Belville and seized 949 grams of cocaine, 23 pounds of marijuana, 32 firearms, and over $60,000 in cash.
The homeowner, Nathaniel Josey, 59, was eventually arrested in New Hanover County about two weeks later.
The investigation then led back to New Hanover County where law enforcement raided a home in the 1200 block of Shipyard Boulevard on June 7, a day after the Belville raid.
Officials seized:
- more than 12 kilograms of cocaine
- 388 grams of crack cocaine
- a loaded semi-automatic handgun
- items used to convert cocaine into crack cocaine
- $205,000 in cash
Williams was arrested and booked under a $10 million bond.
Official say investigators uncovered that Williams was responsible for distributing more than 60 kilograms of cocaine and four kilograms of crack cocaine.
