Nationally recognized band to march in Veterans Day Parade in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine has accepted an invitation to march in the third annual Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade.
This week was ranked second in NCAA Division I by the ESPN/The Undefeated HBCU Band Rankings, which rate the top bands from historically black colleges and universities.
“The addition of the NC A&T “Marching Machine” band a Nationally recognized Marching Band to the Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade is pure joy for me. The purpose of the Parade is and always has been to Honor and Welcome Home ALL Veterans and I can think of no better way than to have such a highly respected group preform for our local Veterans,”said Marc Biddison, Chairman SENC Veterans Day Parade Committee.
The band is made up of 220 students and 45 staff members. The Marching Machine performs different genres of music and incorporates all styles of marching and maneuvering.
The Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day parade takes place November 9 in downtown Wilmington.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.