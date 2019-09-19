Little Pink Houses of Hope hosts retreat for breast cancer survivors and their families

"There’s so many women here that have had that and to be able to connect with them and talk about their experiences and where they’re at with their treatments, I’ve learned about some new medications that I didn’t even know about and to give encouragement too, that it’s scary to think if it could come back or not but seeing other people that are dealing with it every day, they’re moms, they get their kids out the door just like I do. That connection, I think, we’ll have lifelong,” Fisher said.