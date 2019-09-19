Grow your gardening skills at the Native Plant Festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you want your garden to grow, go native. The Native Plant Alliance hosts its fourth Native Plant Festival Sat., Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the New Hanover County Arboretum.
The event, which is free and family friendly, introduces gardeners to native plants and teaches them how to incorporate them into gardens.
There will be activities for adults and children, native plant vendors, a seed swap and giveaway, and displays and presentations by local experts.
Vendors of native plants include Grizz’s Nursery (Michael Gore), Arboretum Ability Garden (Heather Kelejian), Going Native Gardens (Joyce Huguelet), Lumber River Nursery (Jep Whitlock), and Shelton Herb Farm (Margaret Shelton).
More than two dozen education exhibitors and vendors will offer information on native and invasive plants, soil, water, trees, bees and birds.
For more information on the event, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.