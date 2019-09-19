Former Ashley High School start getting praise by Clemson head coach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Charlotte 49er football seinor defensive end Alex Highsmith is receiving praise from one of the best coaches in college football.
Saturday the Ashley High School graduate and the 49ers face No. 1 Clemson in Death Valley at 7:30 p.m., and Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney has taken notice to Highsmith’s play.
"I kept watching (Alex Highsmith) him and going holly cow,” said Swinney. He looks like Xavier Thomas. He’s a really good player.”
Highsmith putting up monster numbers in his first three games ranking seventh in the country with four quarterback sacks.
“He’s physical and fast,” said Swinney “He’s causing sacks and tips. They had a pick six against UMAss that he caused and created. But really really good football player. But he could play for anyone in the country."
Highsmith walked on to the Charlotte football team and went onto earn a scholarship.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.