Foreign exchange student leaving after battle with Brunswick County school system

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The fight for Claire Ruehle to attend school in the Brunswick County school district could be wrapping up.
After attending board meetings, contacting district officials, reaching out to the governor and even communicating with federal and state lawmakers, the teen’s host family says she will be leaving.
Ruehle began the application process a year ago to live in the US and go to school in Brunswick County. Shortly after she arrived in the US and met her host family, they discovered a form had been incorrectly marked by the school, and the school lacked the accreditation necessary for her to attend through her exchange program.
When the family tried to enroll Ruehle at West Brunswick High School, the school system denied the request, citing the July 1 deadline for foreign exchange students to apply. Though the decision was ultimately in the hands of the school board, the board refused to make an exception for the German exchange student.
Host mother Kimberly Parsons shared the news Wednesday night that Ruehle would be leaving.
“I want each of you to remember this,” Parsons wrote on Facebook. “We have been through hell this week. But more importantly, Claire, a child has been put through hell.”
Parsons wrote that Brunswick County School Board members ignored her at this week’s meeting and many school officials refused to meet with the family or hear their concerns.
Though the next steps are still in the works, Parsons says the family has seen an outpouring of people wanting to help. A private school nearby would like for her to attend and Laney High School has offered to help.
Right now, they’re in the process of approving a new host family.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.