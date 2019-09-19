First Alert Forecast: A real taste of fall locally; Tropics remain active

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hi, there! Thanks for checking in to your first alert forecast on, dare I say it, a chilly Thursday morning. A high pressure system is our big weather maker locally, squashing rain chances and providing mainly sunny skies. Meanwhile, cool Canadian air brings us an early taste of Autumn, with forecast highs in the middle 70s during the day, and upper 50s overnight. The drop in overnight temperatures may be enough to trigger the “Low Tire Pressure” in your car in the morning. While the new season officially arrives Monday, September 23, the weather pattern will, ironically, have heated back up. But that’s not unusual; it’s all a part of the ebbs and flows of a seasonal transition process.
The tropics continue to buzz with activity. East of the Lesser Antilles. Tropical Storm Jerry continues to organize as it churns northwestward to a position just northeast of the Bahamas by this weekend. It is too soon to know if Jerry will affect North America, but you can trust that we’ll stay on top of its track. Elsewhere, Hurricane Humberto will race past Bermuda. Its swell will continue to enhance surf and rip currents here in the Carolinas. And finally: the rainy remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda will soak Texas through late week.
Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team on television, online, and on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.