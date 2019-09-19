First Alert Forecast: A real taste of fall locally; Tropics remain active

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on a Thursday afternoon! Thanks for checking in to your first alert forecast on, dare I say it, a cool Thursday morning and more of the same is likely as you wake up Friday morning. A high pressure system is our big weather maker locally, squashing rain chances and providing mainly sunny skies. Meanwhile, cool Canadian air brings us an early taste of Autumn, with forecast highs in the 70s during the day through Friday, and upper 50s overnight. The drop in overnight temperatures may be enough to trigger the “Low Tire Pressure” in your car in the morning. While the new season officially arrives Monday, September 23, the weather pattern will, ironically, have heated back up. But that’s not unusual; it’s all a part of the ebbs and flows of a seasonal transition process.
The tropics continue to buzz with activity. East of the Leeward Islands, Hurricane Jerry continues on a west-northwest track and will make a northerly turn over the weekend. You can trust that we’ll stay on top of its track but Jerry is expected to stay well east of North America. Elsewhere, Hurricane Humberto has raced past Bermuda. Its swell will continue to enhance surf and rip currents here in the Carolinas. And finally: the rainy remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda will soak Texas and southwest Louisiana through late week.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.