First Alert Forecast: A real taste of fall locally; Tropics remain active

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on a Thursday afternoon! Thanks for checking in to your first alert forecast on, dare I say it, a cool Thursday morning and more of the same is likely as you wake up Friday morning. A high pressure system is our big weather maker locally, squashing rain chances and providing mainly sunny skies. Meanwhile, cool Canadian air brings us an early taste of Autumn, with forecast highs in the 70s during the day through Friday, and upper 50s overnight. The drop in overnight temperatures may be enough to trigger the “Low Tire Pressure” in your car in the morning. While the new season officially arrives Monday, September 23, the weather pattern will, ironically, have heated back up. But that’s not unusual; it’s all a part of the ebbs and flows of a seasonal transition process.