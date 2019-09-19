DONATION DAY: How to help victims of Hurricane Dorian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been almost two weeks since Hurricane Dorian made Landfall in the Bahamas before heading to the North Carolina coast. At least 50 people were killed in the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island while 70,000 people were left homeless.
The storm wasn’t as vicious to the North Carolina coast, but catastrophic flooding trapped hundreds of residents of Ocracoke Island and damaged homes along the Outer Banks.
The storm also spawned tornadoes that turned an RV park into a pile of rubble. The good news is no one was seriously injured.
WECT has partnered with the American Red Cross to accept donations. If you would like to help with relief efforts and would like for your donations to go specifically to one of the areas hit, it’s very easy to do. Go to wect.com/strong and click on the donate here tab. From there, you can hit the drop-down arrow and specify where you would like to make a donation.
To donate now, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.