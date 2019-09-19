Commissioner Kusek responds to claims of secrecy surrounding possible hospital sale

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the New Hanover County Commission explores the possible sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center, commissioners are sparring over the process.
On Friday, commissioner Pat Kusek responded to claims by fellow commissioner Rob Zapple, who revealed Tuesday the county had contracted with a consulting firm to do research on a possible sale, and that commissioners had met one or two at a time with hospital leadership to discuss the situation prior to the effort being made public.
Zapple, who voted “no” on the resolution of intent to sell, said Tuesday he feels the process has not been transparent.
Kusek, who voted “yes” on the resolution, was interviewed live on WECT News at 5 by anchor Frances Weller, and refuted Zapples claims, saying the commission followed state public meetings law and is bound by confidentiality regulation.
