5 charged in stabbing attack at Columbus Co. prison

5 charged in stabbing attack at Columbus Co. prison
Top (left to right): Anthony Mitchell, Dedric McKenzie, Travontae Bess-Staton. Bottom (left to right): Damarick Harper, Ahmad Brooks. (Source: N.C. Department of Public Safety)
By WECT Staff | September 19, 2019 at 11:21 AM EDT - Updated September 19 at 11:21 AM

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Five men are accused of assaulting and stabbing a fellow inmate multiple times during a vicious prison attack earlier this month.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Wenseslao G. Rojas, 29, was injured during an altercation at Columbus County Correctional Institution, located at 1255 Prison Camp Road, on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Wenseslao G. Rosa Jr.
Wenseslao G. Rosa Jr. (Source: N.C. Department of Public Safety)

Following an investigation by the sheriff’s office and the N.C. Department of Public Safety, detectives charged the following inmates on Sept. 17:

  • Ahmad Kyshun Brooks, 23, (assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury)
  • Dedric Lorenzo McKenzie, 23, (assault inflicting serious bodily injury)
  • Travontae Reash Bess-Staton, 22, (assault inflicting serious bodily injury)
  • Anthony S. Mitchell, 29, (assault inflicting serious bodily injury)
  • Damarick Lamar Harper, 24, (assault inflicting serious bodily injury)

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.