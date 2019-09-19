5 charged in stabbing attack at Columbus Co. prison

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Five men are accused of assaulting and stabbing a fellow inmate multiple times during a vicious prison attack earlier this month.
According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Wenseslao G. Rojas, 29, was injured during an altercation at Columbus County Correctional Institution, located at 1255 Prison Camp Road, on Sunday, Sept. 8.
Following an investigation by the sheriff’s office and the N.C. Department of Public Safety, detectives charged the following inmates on Sept. 17:
- Ahmad Kyshun Brooks, 23, (assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury)
- Dedric Lorenzo McKenzie, 23, (assault inflicting serious bodily injury)
- Travontae Reash Bess-Staton, 22, (assault inflicting serious bodily injury)
- Anthony S. Mitchell, 29, (assault inflicting serious bodily injury)
- Damarick Lamar Harper, 24, (assault inflicting serious bodily injury)
