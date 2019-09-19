Carolina Beach man jailed on $2M bond in sexual assault of child

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A Carolina Beach man is facing a dozen charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a child during a four-year period.
According to a news release, officers with the Carolina Beach and Kure Beach police departments arrested David Chase Lewis, 31, on Wednesday after executing a search warrant at his home in the 200 block of Fayetteville Avenue.
He’s charged with six counts of statutory sex offense with a child, four counts of indecent liberties with a child, and one count of statutory rape of a child, among other offenses.
The alleged offenses occurred between 2015 and 2019, police say.
Lewis is jailed under a $2 million bond.
