Carolina Beach man jailed on $2M bond in sexual assault of child
David Chase Lewis (Source: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff | September 19, 2019 at 2:25 PM EDT - Updated September 19 at 2:25 PM

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A Carolina Beach man is facing a dozen charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a child during a four-year period.

According to a news release, officers with the Carolina Beach and Kure Beach police departments arrested David Chase Lewis, 31, on Wednesday after executing a search warrant at his home in the 200 block of Fayetteville Avenue.

He’s charged with six counts of statutory sex offense with a child, four counts of indecent liberties with a child, and one count of statutory rape of a child, among other offenses.

The alleged offenses occurred between 2015 and 2019, police say.

Lewis is jailed under a $2 million bond.

