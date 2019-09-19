Ashley graduate earns Red Sox minor league award

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Boston Red Sox named pitcher Trevor Kelley the 2019 recipient of the Lou Gorman Award.
The award is given annually to a Red Sox minor league player who demonstrated dedication and perseverance in overcoming obstacles while working his way to the major league team.
The Ashley High School graduate was a 36th-round pick in the 2015 draft out of North Carolina.
The 25-year-old Kelley spend most of this season with Triple-A Pawtucket, earning a midseason and postseason honors in the International League.
With the Red Sox this season, Kelley is 0-2 with a 9.00 earned run average in six appearances.
