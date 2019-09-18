Wilmington police search for suspect accused of damaging 2 other cars in hit and run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The search is on for a male who police say caused $3,000 worth of damage to two different cars.
WPD says officers responded to the call on South College Road on September 4. The hit and run reportedly happened when the suspect crashed into the back of the Honda Accord in front of him, causing that driver to hit a third car.
Witnesses saw the suspect get out of his car to view the damage to the other two cars before leaving the scene.
The suspect was driving a mid -1990s faded black Ford F-150 extended cab with a red camper top and no front bumper, according to police.
Damage to the Honda Accord is estimated to be $2,000. Damage to the third vehicle is estimated at $1,000. There were no injuries. Both victims declined EMS.
Anyone with information please use Text-a-Tip or call 910-343-3609.
