South Brunswick’s Keyhaun Smith named WECT Athlete of the week

South Brunswick’s Keyhaun Smith named WECT Athlete of the week
South Brunswick football (Source: WECT)
By John Smist | September 18, 2019 at 5:53 PM EDT - Updated September 18 at 5:54 PM

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - South Brunswick’s Keyshaun Smith is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.

The senior receiver scored the game winning 15-year touchdown in the Cougars, 10-6, win over Ashley.

With the victory South Brunswick improves to 2-1, and Friday night will face Lakewood on the road.

Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student-athlete? Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.