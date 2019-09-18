South Brunswick’s Keyhaun Smith named WECT Athlete of the week

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - South Brunswick’s Keyshaun Smith is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
The senior receiver scored the game winning 15-year touchdown in the Cougars, 10-6, win over Ashley.
With the victory South Brunswick improves to 2-1, and Friday night will face Lakewood on the road.
