Oakland Raiders cut Jonathan Cooper

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Oakland Raiders have cut Hoggard High School graduate Jonathan Cooper.
Cooper didn’t play in the Raiders first two games and was released so the team could bring back Richie Incognito following a two-game suspension.
Cooper was drafted seventh overall out of the University of North Carolina by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2013 NFL Draft.
Cooper started just 11 games with Arizona due to injuries and was traded to New England in 2016 – an injury led to Cooper being waived before playing a game with the Patriots.
Over the last three years Cooper has been on rosters for Cleveland, Dallas, San Francisco and Washington.
