New Hanover County gives update on redistricting

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The process to re-work where students in New Hanover County go to school is about halfway complete according to the consulting firm hired by the school system.
Cropper GIS, LLC and the county’s redistricting committee gave a progress report on the process.
Over the summer months, the committee met with Cropper consultants twice — Hurricane Dorian led to the cancellation of what would have been the third meeting on Sept. 4.
In those meetings, the committee and Cropper staff further refined the proposed new districts, landing on two they felt comfortable officially unveiling to the public.
The main differences between the two, said company president Matthew Cropper, have to do with how districts are distributed across central and northern New Hanover County.
Cropper said he and the committee wanted to emphasize that the maps and plans are still drafts — the exact details could still change before a final draft is submitted to the school board for consideration in December.
Then, he said, the board could still alter the maps further, if the members wish.
Cropper said the main goal now is to continue getting input from parents and other stakeholders.
The website detailing the redistricting process has already received thousands of responses, Cropper said, all of which are sent to the committee for review.
However, Cropper said the process “is not a popularity contest,” and just because hundreds of people feel a particular way, doesn’t mean that will automatically influence the drafts.
“I understand the emotion that’s involved with redistricting,” Cropper said, adding the school system where his own children attend recently went through the process.
The goal, he said, is to follow the “guiding principles” the committee established as a whole.
“No plan is going to be perfect.”
Still, parents feel if entire neighborhoods are expressing an opinion, they want the board to take it seriously.
Michelle Richards, who has two children in northern New Hanover Schools, is part of a group that has collected more than 500 signatures on a petition asking that their area not be “split in half.”
“I think they should really listen to the public, and the people that showed up here tonight, to express their concerns," she said. "I also think, you know, they have these guiding principles for the redistricting study and in our case, our neighborhood’s case, they would be ignoring four of the six guiding principles, and I think that’s just not even acceptable if that’s an option.”
